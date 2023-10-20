How to watch Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 at UFC 294 in Canada

UFC 294 is arguably one of the most anticipated events of the year, featuring a lightweight title rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski, as well as a middleweight clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman.

UFC 294 is scheduled for today, Saturday, October 21st, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Volkanovski and Makhachev met in the cage back in February, where the latter won by a split decision. Chimaev and Usman, on the other hand, have never met in the cage before, though they’re both exciting fighters who are sure to put on a show.

If you are a Canadian fan who wants to watch UFC 294 live stream, here are some options for you.

Schedule

UFC 294 will kick things off with early prelims at 10:00am ET. Early prelims fights include:

SharaMagomedov vs. Bruno Silva

Viktoriia Dudakova vs. JinhYu Frey

Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov

Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli

Preliminary card fights are expected to begin around 12pm ET. Fights in this card include:

Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas

Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry

Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek

Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev

The main card for UFC 294 is expected to kick off at 2 pm ET, but that time might change depending on the length of preceding fights. Main card fights include:

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev (co-main event)

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski (main event)

How to watch

Early Prelims

UFC 294 will kick off with early prelim fights at 10am ET. These fights are largely comprised of up-and-coming fighters stepping foot in the UFC. To watch the early prelims, you will need a UFC Fight Pass.

Fight pass is available on a monthly and annual subscription basis and gives you access to Early Prelims fights, Preliminary card fights and exclusive mains card for eight UFC Fight Nights, with access to all other Fight Night main cards after they air.

UFC Fight Pass monthly subscription costs $9.99, while its annual subscription costs $95.99.

Fight Pass is available on the web, Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, iPad, iPhone, Android devices, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and more. Find all supported devices here.

Prelims

Prelims are available to stream directly on TSN 3. If you have TSN 3 as part of your cable, you can watch the prelims directly on your TV. You can also use your cable credentials to log in to the TSN website and watch the prelims live. The same can be done over TSN’s dedicated app.

TSN’s app is available on Android and iOS.

Main Card

UFC 294’s main card is strictly PPV (pay-per-view) for $64.99.

You can directly purchase the PPV for $64.99, without having to subscribe to UFC’s Fight Pass. Simply head to the UFC website, create a free account and order just the PPV. Purchase of the PPV includes viewing for 24 hours from the event start time.

Elsewhere, several Canadian cable providers are also airing the main event.

Bell is one of the carriers providing PPV access to the UFC 294 main card. The PPV can be purchased via Fibe TV by visiting channel 994, on the Fibe TV app by visiting fibetv.ca, and via satellite TV connection by tuning into channel 832 (HD) and channel 399 (SD). Learn more about Fibe TV here.

Rogers’ Ignite TV is also offering the UFC 294 PPV. Simply go to channel 499 to order the PPV. Digital TV customers can visit channel 348 (HD) or call 1-866-400-9284 if human assistance is required.

Learn more about Rogers’ Ignite TV here.

UFC 294 is also available to purchase through Shaw Direct. To order, press the ‘menu’ button on your remote and head over to the ‘Pay-per-view’ section. Then select ‘PPV Search’ and look for UFC 294. On the right of the screen, you’ll find an order ID. Make a note of it and call 1-866-782-7778, then follow the prompts. Learn more about Shaw Direct, and how to order the PPV here.

Vidéotron users can get access to UFC 294 main card via its flanker Indigo Entertainment. Simply select the Indigo channel by going to channel 351 (SD) or 753 (HD), press the ‘guide’ button and select UFC 294. Enter your PIN to confirm the purchase, and you’re good to go!

Vidéotron users can learn more about how to order the PPV via Indigo here.

Eastlink customers can head over to PPV channel 690 and locate UFC 294. From there, just follow the on-screen instructions to order the PPV.

Learn more about how to order PPV events via Eastlink here.

Image credit: UFC