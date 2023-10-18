Apple might still be working on a foldable iPad

Apple could still be working on a foldable iPad, with the rumoured device entering “intensive development,” according to a new DigiTimes report citing sources in Apple’s supply chain.

According to the publication, Apple is currently working with parts suppliers ahead of moving to small-scale production towards the end of 2024, with a public reveal scheduled for shortly after or early 2025. Apple reportedly has plans to release a foldable iPad before releasing a foldable iPhone. This is likely because iPad sales are well under the iPhone despite the tablet being an important product for the company.

The report states that Apple hasn’t yet finalized the design of its foldable iPad. That said, DigiTimes claims the device is currently in the procurement stage, and Apple is looking for ways to ensure its main components are cost-effective. The main concerns are the foldable iPad’s displays and hinge, with Apple’s key problem being the display’s crease. Beyond this, not much is known about Apple’s foldable iPad, including its size.

Given Samsung has released several foldable smartphones over the past few years, most recently the Galaxy Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5, it’s not surprising to hear Apple has plans to enter the growing market at some point in the future.

What will be interesting is how Apple approaches foldables. The tech giant is rarely first with new technology but often offers the best (and most expensive) take on it. Hopefully, Apple will find a way to reduce its foldable iPad’s thickness, alongside minimizing the display crease, all while maintaining a reasonable price tag (at least in the context of Apple products).

It’s worth noting that Taiwanese-based DigiTimes has a somewhat checkered track record regarding Apple rumours. That said, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard foldable iPad rumours, with reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reporting a similar rumour back in January 2023.

Source: DigiTimes Via: MacRumors