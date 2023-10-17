What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late October 2023

Every month, Xbox brings new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

These normally come in two waves, and now, Xbox has revealed what’s coming in the second half of October. Highlights include this year’s acclaimed Dead Space remake from Montreal’s own EA Motive and the Yakuza spin-off Like a Dragon Ishin!

Like A Dragon: Ishin! (Cloud, Console, and PC) — October 17th

F1 Manager 2023 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — October 19th

Cities: Skylines II (PC) — October 24th

Dead Space (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) [EA Play] — October 26th

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (Cloud and Console) — October 26th

Mineko’s Night Market (Cloud, Console, and PC) — October 26th

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (Cloud, Console, and PC) — October 31st

Jusant (Cloud, Console, and PC) — October 31st

Additionally, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on October 31st:

Gunfire Reborn (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Kill It With Fire (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Persona 5 Royal (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Signalis (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Solasta Crown of the Magister (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As always, Game Pass subscribers get an exclusive 20 percent discount on any title in the catalogue so you can buy them and keep playing even after they leave the service.

A standard Xbox Game Pass subscription on console or PC costs $12.99/month, while Game Pass Ultimate — which includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, online play, EA Play, and Xbox Cloud Gaming — is priced at $18.99/month. Another membership, Game Pass Core, costs $11.99/month and includes access to over 25 games.

Image credit: EA

Source: Xbox