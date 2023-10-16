Get the Pixel 8 for $50 off on Amazon

Amazon is currently selling the Pixel 8 for roughly $50 off. You can get the Pixel 8 for $894.05 in ‘Obsdian’ and ‘Hazel.’ Strangely, if you want the ‘Rose’ colour, you’ll need to spend an additional $2.

This version of the handset features 128GB of storage and is unlocked for all carriers. The Pixel 8 is also available in a 256GB storage variant that costs $969, although it’s currently out of stock.

The Pixel 8 features 8GB of RAM, a 6.2-inch display, 120Hz refresh rate, 4,575mAh battery, Android 14 and a dual camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter.

It you want to learn more about Google’s Pixel 8, check out our review of the smartphone, here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links which help fund the journalism provided free on our website.