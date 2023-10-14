Telecom news roundup: Koodo’s home internet launch [Oct.7-13]

Over the Thanksgiving long weekend, Koodo rolled out a new offering: home internet services. The Telus flanker brand joins competing flankers, Fido and Virgin Plus, which already offer home internet services.

More details, along with a roundup of other telecom headlines from the past week, are outlined below:

News

Koodo is now offering home internet services in Ontario, Québec, and Manitoba. Plans start at $65/month.

Québecor will expand wireless services from Vidéotron, Fizz, and Freedom Mobile as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO).

Advocates call on Toronto’s leaders to address the city’s digital divide.

SaskTel is expanding its infiNET service to Indian Head, Maple Creek, and Rosetown, Saskatchewan.

National telecom providers waive long-distance charges to Afghanistan, Gaza, the West Bank and Israel.

Members of the Rogers family have filed a petition to B.C.’s Supreme Court for board documents relating to the telecom company.

Deals

Koodo is offering three months of free Amazon Prime access on select plans.