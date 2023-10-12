Québecor using MVNO service to expand Vidéotron, Fizz, and Freedom Mobile across Canada

Québecor is expanding its wireless offerings across Canada as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO).

An MVNO allows companies to purchase wireless services from major players, such as Bell, Rogers, and Telus, at wholesale prices for resell. This allows companies to offer services in areas they don’t currently serve.

Québecor will be using Bell’s and Rogers’ wireless networks, as seen through recent agreements.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) recently ruled that Québecor will have to pay Bell’s rate to access its network. Back in July, the commission ruled Québecor’s rate as favourable during an arbitration process between the company and Rogers.

Under CRTC ruling, companies must work to determine a rate on their own but can enter mediation if they don’t reach a decision within 30 days.

In a press release, Québecor notes it will expand services from all three of its mobile brands, Vidéotron, Fizz, and Freedom Mobile.

