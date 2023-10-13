Best Buy reported to discontinue DVD sales by 2024

Best Buy was one of the first major retailers that sold Digital Versatile Disks (DVDs) back in 1998.

Now, 25 years later, the retailer is reportedly making the decision to phase out all DVD sales by next year. And it’s not just DVDs — Best Buy is essentially ending all physical media sales, including DVDs, Blu-Ray and 4K Ultra HD, in-store and online, as reported by The Digital Bits.

According to the publication, it learned of the development from “industry sources,” and confirmed it with “multiple sources.”

This comes soon after Netflix, another early DVD giant, shut down its physical disk business earlier this year.

The Digital Bits‘ report doesn’t explicitly say that Best Buy will shut down its physical media sales in Canada, in addition to the U.S. However, considering that this likely is a company-wide decision, the retailer will probably phase out physical media sales in Canada by next year as well. Additionally, according to Variety, it seems like Best Buy will continue selling physical game disks.

Considering that a majority of consumers have already shifted to consuming media digitally and don’t rely on disks as much, this shouldn’t be a big blow. Alternatively, customers would still be able to rely on the likes of Amazon and Walmart for their DVD needs.

Source: The Digital Bits