Here’s how you can get Android 14 on your Nothing Phone 2 now

Carl Pei’s Nothing has announced the first open beta for Nothing OS 2.5, bringing Google’s latest Android 14 Operating System (OS) to Nothing Phone 2 users.

In addition to Android 14 updates, Nothing OS 2.5 also brings a host of new features and improvements to the Nothing Phone 2 via Nothing’s own customizations.

Some of the highlights include a new photos widget for the lock screen and home screen, a redesigned screenshot editor and menu, a new monochrome colour theme, more lock screen shortcut options, and the ability to set ringtone and notification sound volumes separately.

Check out the full update notes below, as shared by the Nothing team:

Nothing OS

Updated the widgets library interface so Nothing widgets appear more clearly.

New photos widget, allowing you to display your favourite photos on both your Home Screen and Lock Screen.

The new screenshot editor and menu allows for more advanced editing features and quick deletions.

Updated design of back gesture to be more in line with Nothing’s style.

Added the option to hide app icons on the Home Screen and app drawer. Swipe right in the app drawer to reveal hidden app icons.

Capture screenshots quickly with a three-finger swipe.

Customize the double-press power button to quickly access a chosen feature.

A joint Home Screen and Lock Screen customization page was redesigned for a more comprehensive view of options.

Introduced the glass filter to make your favourite wallpapers extra unique.

New solid colour wallpapers for a cleaner Home Screen appearance.

Android 14

Added a monochrome colour theme in the basic colour section.

New back gesture while interacting with apps.

Updated Quick Settings layout and added Nothing earbuds icons.

More Lock Screen shortcut options including do not disturb, mute, QR code scanner and video camera.

An updated volume control interface made it possible to set ringtone and notification sound volumes separately.

Added regional settings so you can customize your unit and number preferences.

Phone (2) users: Have a go and let us know how to improve Nothing OS 2.5 before the official release! Phone (1) users: Please hang tight, we're putting the final touches in place and the open beta is coming before end of year. Lots of work and lots to look forward to in… https://t.co/Mghqe9UGfG — Carl Pei (@getpeid) October 11, 2023

If you own a Nothing Phone 2 and want to try out the new update, make sure you’re already running Nothing OS 2.0.3. Download the following APK and install it from your downloads.

Head to Settings > System > Update to Beta version. Tap “Check for new version” and follow the steps to install Nothing OS 2.5. Keep in mind that this is an early build of the software, so you may encounter some bugs and issues along the way.

It is currently unclear when a stable build for Nothing OS 2.5 will be released. It is also unclear when exactly Nothing Phone 1 users can expect to take part, though according to Pei, it will be before the end of year.

Source: Nothing