Save on iRobot Roomba i7+ and other Best Buy Top Deals this week

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals for the week of October 6th to October 12th are live now, and the promotion discounts the iRobot Roomba i7+ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal.

iRobot’s Roomba i7+ is a robot vacuum that can map your home and navigate around it without any hassle. It can also empty its bin into a disposable bag that holds up to 60 days of dirt. It works with Alexa and Google Home, so you can control it with your voice or through the iRobot Home app. You can also set ‘keep out zones’ to let the i7+ know where to avoid cleaning things like pet bowls and near kids’ play areas.

The robot vacuum is currently discounted at Best Buy: iRobot Roomba i7+ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal (7550): $599.99 (save $400)

Check out other Best Buy Top Deals for the week below:

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV (QN55Q60CAFXZC) – 2023 – Titan Grey: $779.99 (save $220)

Samsung The Frame 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65LS03BAFXZC) – 2022 – Charcoal Black: $1,199.99 (save $500)

Logitech MX Keys Wireless Backlit Keyboard – English: $129.99 (save $12)

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gaming PC – Storm Grey (Intel Core i7-13700F/1TB SSD/32GB RAM/RTX 4070/Win 11): $2,199.99 (save $800)

Brother Monochrome Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer (HLL2390DW): $199.99 (save $30)

Alienware 34-inch WQHD 165Hz 0.1ms GTG Curved QD-OLED LED G-Sync FreeSync Gaming Monitor (AW3423DWF): $999.99 (save $400)

Sony WH-1000XM5 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $399.99 (save $100)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro In-Ear Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds – Graphite: $209.99 (save $80)

ASUS Vivobook 15 15.6-inch Laptop – Quiet Blue (Intel Core i5-1235U /512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $599.99 (save $200)

HP Pavilion x360 14-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop – Silver (Intel Core i5-1335U/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Win 11): $799.99 (save $200)

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $109.99 (save $50)

Blink Outdoor 4 Wire-Free 1080p Full HD IP Security Camera System – 3 Pack – Black: $179.99 (save $180)

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa – Charcoal: $34.99 (save $35)

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (GPS) 47mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $529.99 (save $60)

Mario Party Superstars (Switch): $54.99 (save $25)

ASUS ZenWifi Wireless Wi-Fi 6 Tri-Band Router (XT8) – 2 Pack – White: $299.99 (save $180)

Samsung HW-Q600C 360-Watt 3.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $449.99 (save $250)

Segway Ninebot G30P MAX Adult Electric Scooter (350W Motor/ 65km Range / 30km/h Top Speed) – Dark Grey: $999.99 (save $170)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Best Buy