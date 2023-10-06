Pixel Watch 2 and Charge 6 will require Google accounts, not Fitbit

Google’s newest hardware with Fitbit integration — namely, the Pixel Watch 2 and Fitbit Charge 6 — will require a Google account instead of a Fitbit account.

The search giant confirmed the requirement to Android Authority following the October 4th Pixel event. However, the news hardly comes as a surprise. Google has been steadily pushing people to migrate their Fitbit accounts to Google accounts, with the company promising to end support for Fitbit accounts in 2025.

The requirement will be a bummer for anyone looking to pick up one of these new devices while hoping to hold onto their Fitbit account for a while longer. Fitbit accounts still work with the first-gen Pixel Watch and presumably older Fitbit hardware, at least until 2025.

For those who are planning to get a Pixel Watch 2 or Fitbit Charge 6, you might want to save yourself some hassle and make the leap from a Fitbit account to a Google account now.

Source: Android Authority