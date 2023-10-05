Ring kicks off spooky season with $1 million alien footage bounty

Smart doorbell company Ring wants to prove that alien life is, in fact, real. To do so, it set up an official operation: Ring’s Million Dollar Search for Extraterrestrials.

The Amazon-owned company is offering a full $1,000,000 award to a lucky American who can capture video evidence of alien life using their Ring doorbell camera feed.

Beyond the Grand Prize, “Out of this World” Prizes of $500 Amazon gift cards are also on the table to award creative alien spoofing videos.

The contest takes place between October 4th and November 3rd, contestants required to be American citizens of the age of majority in their jurisdiction to participate.

As for Canadian extraterrestrial lifeforms: rest assured, another day can go by without fear of doorbell camera exposure.

The full rundown of rules and entry guidelines can be found here.

Image credit: Ring

Source: Ring Via: Newsweek