Nanoleaf announces Matter-compatible holiday smart lights

Toronto-based LED lighting company Nanoleaf is cranking up the holiday ambiance with its latest offering: the Essentials Matter Smart Holiday String Lights.

The company describes the product as “the perfect decoration for your tree, or throughout your home to bring out the holiday spirit.”

The string lights are designed for both indoor and outdoor use, with a certified rating of IP44. ‘IP’ stands for Ingress Protection, and the ’44’ designation means that the light is protected against solid particles of over 1 mm in size, as well as low-pressure water sprays from any direction (via the IEC).

Additional features include customizable colour palettes, support for voice commands, and the ability to sync the lighting to the beat of your music.

Importantly, the lights are compatible with Matter, the industry-wide standard agreed upon for interoperability amongst smart home platforms.

As a result, a Matter-compatible smart home hub is required in order to plug the lights into a smart home ecosystem.

The Nanoleaf Essentials Matter Holiday String Lights are available now for pre-order on the company’s website. The product retails for $149.99, with orders slated to begin shipping in late October.

Image credit: Nanoleaf

Source: Nanoleaf