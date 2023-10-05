Here’s what’s new with Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag 2

Samsung released the first Galaxy SmartTag back in January 2021, while a subsequent upgrade in the form of the Galaxy SmartTag+ came in April of the same year.

More than two years down the line, there’s finally a new Galaxy smart tracker, and it’s called the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2.

The new tracker offers several improvements over its predecessors, including a new ‘Lost Mode.’

The feature essentially allows users to input a message with their contact information, which can be accessed when someone scans the SmartTag 2. According to Samsung, Lost Mode works with any mobile device with an NFC reader and web browser, though it’s not clear how someone would scan a tag if they found one. The press release indicates the use of NFC, while another release received by MobileSyrup mentions the use of a QR code — MobileSyrup has reached out to Samsung for clarification.

The new tracker also has a ‘Compass View,’ which makes it easy to find the lost tag by following on-screen arrows that point toward and show the distance between you and your Galaxy SmartTag 2. This feature uses ultra-wideband (UWB) and will be available on any UWB-equipped Galaxy smartphone, like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, S21+ and S21 Ultra, S22+ and S22 Ultra, S23+ and S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Additionally, the SmartThings Find app has also been updated with the new Galaxy SmartTags, which will automatically show up as a shortcut on the user’s smartphone when they register a new Galaxy SmartTag 2. This makes it easier and faster to launch the app and find the tagged item. Further, the SmartThings Find app now has a full-screen map view that shows the location of all the registered Galaxy SmartTags on one screen. The user can also zoom in and out of the map and see more details about each tag.

The Galaxy SmartTag2 also automatically re-syncs with the user’s Samsung account when they switch to a new Galaxy smartphone. This means they don’t have to re-register their tags with a new phone.

Samsung says the SmartTag 2’s battery should last longer, too. It has a new ‘Power Saving Mode’ that reduces the tracker’s signal strength and frequency and can allow the battery to last up to 700 days, while in Normal Mode, it can last up to 500 days. Power saver can be toggled on and off.

Other upgrades include an IP67 rating and a compact size and ring-shaped design. Read more about the new smart tracker here.

Galaxy SmartTag 2 releases globally on October 11th. In Canada, a single SmartTag 2 will cost $39.99, while a four-pack will cost $139.99.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung