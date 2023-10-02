Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon was the best-selling game in Canada in August 2023

Another month, another list of insights into the best-selling games in Canada. In August of this year, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon became the best-selling game in the country, according to Circana (formerly known as NPD) and The Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESAC).

After 10 years lying in dormant, Elden Ring developer FromSoftware returned to the Armored Core franchise. The game largely maintains the frenetic and satisfying mech combat the series is known for. It also stands by the difficulty that has put FromSoftware on the map.

In August, we’re seeing a bit of a shift when compared to July’s list of best-selling games. For instance, Diablo IV continues to dip, down from its second-place slot. Pikmin 4 has also dropped several spots. However, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Hogwarts Legacy are still holding onto their positions in the Top 5. New entries this month include Madden NFL 24 and MLB: The Show 23.

Take a look at the full top 10 list:

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Madden NFL 24 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Remnant II (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch) Hogwarts Legacy (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Diablo IV (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch) Pikmin 4 (Nintendo Switch) MLB: The Show 23 (PlayStation, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Unfortunately, another month has passed without a Canadian-made game breaking into the Top 10. However, there’s still a chance next month as Sabotage’s Sea of Stars launched on all major platforms on August 29th. MobileSyrup’s Brad Shankar sat down with director Thierry Boulanger to reflect on the game’s success.

