Streaming in Canada on Amazon’s Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Sept. 25-Oct. 1]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ are mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

Gen V [Amazon Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: September 29th, 2023

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

In this spin-off of The Boys, young superheroes are trained to hone their abilities at a Vought-run university.

Developed by The Boys‘ Eric Kripke, Vancouver’s Evan Goldberg and Craig Rosenberg, Gen V stars Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Chance Perdomo (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lizzie Broadway (The Rookie) and Vancouver’s Maddie Phillips (Ghost Wars). Additionally, some actors reprising their roles from The Boys include Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Chase Crawford (The Deep), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett) and Claudia Doumit (Victoria Neuman).

It’s worth noting that the series was filmed in Mississauga and Toronto. It also takes place concurrently with The Boys Season 4, which currently doesn’t have a premiere date.

Stream Gen V here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $99/year.

Apple TV+

Flora and Son [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada release date: September 29th, 2023

Genre: Musical comedy-drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes

A single mother tries to find her troubled son a hobby, leading her to turn to an online guitar teacher for help.

Flora and Son was written and directed by John Carney (Modern Love) and stars Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (500 Days of Summer), Jack Reynor (Midsommar) and Orén Kinlan (Taken Down).

Stream Flora and Son here.

An Apple TV+ membership costs $8.99/month and is also included in Apple One subscription bundles, which start at $18.95/month.

Crave

John Wick: Chapter 4

Original theatrical release date: March 24th, 2023

Crave (Starz) release date: September 29th, 2023

Genre: Action

Runtime: 2 hours, 49 minutes

After being left for dead, John Wick goes on a globe-trotting quest to get revenge on the clandestine High Table.

John Wick: Chapter 4 was directed by Chad Stahelski (John Wick series) and stars Toronto’s Keanu Reeves (The Matrix), Donnie Yen (Ip Man), Bill Skarsgård (It), Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix), Toronto’s Shamier Anderson (Wynonna Earp), Ian McShane (Deadwood) and the late Lance Reddick (The Wire).

Stream John Wick: Chapter 4 here. Note that a $5.99/month Starz membership is required. (Prime Video members can also pay for a Starz channel add-on to stream the film.)

Shoresy (Season 2) [Crave Original]

Crave release date: September 29th, 2023

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: Six episodes (around 26 minutes each)

The Bulldogs are back.

Shoresy was created by Listowell, Ontario’s Jared Keeso (Letterkenny) and stars Keeso, Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation’s Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat (Tribal), Toronto’s Tasya Teles (The 100) and Blair Lamora (Outlander).

It’s worth noting that the series was filmed in Sudbury, Ontario.

Stream Shoresy here.

Therapy Dogs

Original release date: March 17th, 2023 (PVOD)

Crave release date: September 29th, 2023

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 23 minutes

At Mississauga’s Cawthra Park Secondary School, students Ethan Eng and Justin Morrice try to make the ultimate undercover senior year video, blending real events with scripted content.

It’s worth noting that Eng, who also served as director, became the youngest filmmaker to ever have a premiere at the Slamdance Film Festival. This also landed him a fellowship at AGBO, the production company of Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Stream Therapy Dogs here.

Crave’s standard membership, Crave Premium Ad-Free, costs $19.99/month. Alternatively, there are two other subscription options: Crave Basic with Ads ($9.99/month) and Crave Standard with Ads ($14.99/month). Starz is available as a separate $5.99 add-on. More information is available here.

Disney+

The Kardashians (Season 4) [Star Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: September 28th, 2023

Genre: Reality

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 49 minutes each)

Get more insight into the personal lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie.

Stream The Kardashians here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year. There’s also a special $1.99/month for three months promotion running right now.

Netflix

Castlevania: Nocturne [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: September 28th, 2023

Genre: Animated dark fantasy

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)

During the French Revolution, Richter Belmont, a descendant of the Belmont vampire hunting clan, fights a ruthless vampire ruler.

Nocturne is a spin-off of Netflix’s Castlevania animated series, which is itself based on Konami’s popular Castlevania video game series. It features the voices of Edward Bluemel (Killing Eve), Pixie Davies (Mary Poppins Returns), Thuso Mbedu (The Woman King) and Nastassja Kinski (Tess).

Stream Castlevania: Nocturne here.

Love is Blind (Season 5) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: September 29th, 2023 (first four episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Reality

Runtime: Ten episodes (around one hour each)

A new group of singles looks for love and engagement before actually meeting in person.

Nick Lachey (98 Degrees) and spouse Vanessa (NCIS: Hawaiʻi) co-host the series.

Stream Love is Blind here.

A ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month, and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

Image credit: Amazon Prime Video