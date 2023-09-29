Leaked marketing renders reveal Google’s Pixel Watch 2 in four colours

Google’s highly-anticipated Pixel launch event is just a few days away, and among the devices it will reveal at the event is the Pixel Watch 2, the successor to Google’s first smartwatch.

While we already know a lot about the Pixel Watch 2, thanks to a range of leaks, newly-released marketing renders of the watch show it in all its glory.

As shared by WinFuture, the marketing renders reveal that the Pixel Watch 2 will be available in four watch band colours, namely Blue, Black, Grey and White. The exact names of these colours will be revealed at the event.

The Pixel Watch 2 will feature a circular display, similar to its predecessor, with thin bezels and two buttons on the right side. It will have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and Fitbit’s stress management system to track your wellness.

Further, the Pixel Watch 2 will improve upon its predecessor’s shortcomings. It will feature the new Qualcomm W5+ Gen 1 chipset, which is designed for wearables and offers better performance and efficiency than the Exynos 9110 seen on the Pixel Watch 1. Additionally, just like its predecessor, the Pixel Watch 2 will run on WearOS, and feature an optical heart rate monitor, and a blood oxygen saturation monitor.

We don’t have any official information about the pricing for the Pixel Watch 2. However, WinFuture suggests it will cost 399 euros (roughly $570 CAD), making it more expensive than the Pixel Watch 1, which currently starts at $449 CAD.

We are excited to see what Google has in store next week.

Image credit: WinFuture

Source: WinFuture, via: AndroidPolice