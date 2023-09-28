Zuckerberg doubts Musk’s vision for X, says it won’t reach its full potential

Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, believes that X (Twitter) will not reach its maximum potential under the leadership of Elon Musk.

In a candid interview with The Verge’s Alex Heath, Zuckerberg expressed his skepticism about Elon Musk’s leadership of X, describing him as an “idiosyncratic” figure.

For starters, Zuckerberg touched upon his and Elon’s supposed cage match. He said it’d be fun to fight someone who actually fights and takes it seriously. Heath asked Zuckerberg if Musk would come along and say that he would fight on Zuckerberg’s terms, would he do it? Zuckerberg said, “I don’t think it’ll happen.”

The topic then shifted to X (Twitter) and Threads. Zuckerberg said that he appreciated the diversity of entrepreneurs and their visions for their products, but he felt that Twitter was already lagging behind before Musk took over as CEO. “Twitter was sort of plodding along for a while before Elon came, and I think the rate of change in the product was pretty slow. So it just didn’t seem like they were on the trajectory that would maximize their potential,” said Zuckerberg.

He added that Twitter should be a billion-person social app. “If I were running that, I could scale that to reach a billion people,” he said. With Musk coming in and the changes he has made to Twitter, it is unclear what trajectory the platform is on. Zuckerberg said that he thinks Musk has been pretty polarizing and the chance that X reaches its full potential with the trajectory that it is on is unlikely. “I’m less optimistic, or just think that there is less of a chance now than there was before.”

Threads, as Zuckerberg describes it, is designed to be a more positive and constructive alternative to X. He said that Threads aims to foster meaningful conversations and connections among users and be more accessible, rather than being a platform for negativity and criticism.

Check out the full one-hour interview here or via the video embedded above.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: The Verge