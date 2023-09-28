Northvolt selects Québec for new EV battery manufacturing plant

Northvolt Batteries North America is building a new electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facility in Québec, adding to the province’s long list of EV-related announcements.

The facility, named Northvolt Six, will be located in Saint-Basile-le-Grand and McMasterville and equal the size of 318 football fields. The project’s annual battery cell manufacturing capacity will be upwards of 60 gigawatt hours (GWh), enough to run roughly one million electric vehicles annually.

The Stockholm-based company will begin constructing the factory’s first phase at the end of this year, with the first batteries expected to be coming in 2026. This phase is valued at $7 billion and will employ upwards of 3,000 people.

“Northvolt is the biggest private project in Québec’s history,” Pierre Fitzgibbon, Québec’s Minister of Economy, Innovation, and Energy, said. “It will provide an opportunity to process some of our natural resources here, in Québec, before exporting them with significant added value.”

The company will also create adjacent facilities for producing cathode active materials and recycling onsite during the first phase. The fully integrated facility will be the first of its type in Canada.

Northvolt says it selected Québec after reviewing other sites in North America, as the site met the necessary criteria to allow it to create batteries sustainably.

“With its unique access to 100 percent renewable energy and raw materials, we consider Québec to be the ideal base of operations for Northvolt’s first gigafactory outside of Europe,” Paolo Cerruti, co-founder of Northvol, said in a press release translated from French.

The federal government is providing up to $1.34 billion for the project, and Québec’s government is providing $1.37 billion.

Image credit: Northvolt

Source: Prime Minister’s Office, Northvolt