Sony President and CEO Jim Ryan announces his retirement

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s President and CEO, Jim Ryan, has announced his retirement from the company.

Ryan says that he’s been finding it “increasingly difficult to strike the right balance between having my home in the UK and my job in the United States.” Ryan will continue his role as President and CEO until March 2024.

Further, Ryan has been part of SIE since 1994, before the launch of the first PlayStation, and led the charge with the PlayStation 5 in the midst of the COVID pandemic. And Sony says because of Ryan’s work, the PS5 is on track to be SIE’s most successful console yet.

Following April 1st, Hiroki Totoki will be interim CEO of SIE and continue his current roles as COO and CFO of Sony Group Corporation. Totoki will work with Ryan and the senior management team to continue the company’s growth. Totoki will also look for the succession of the SIE CEO role.

