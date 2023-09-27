As iPhone 15 Pro overheating issue reports emerge, reliable Apple analyst blames design

While Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro line has been well-received (including by me), reports are emerging regarding potential thermal issues.

At first, I passed the reports off, assuming most people who are shocked by how warm the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max gets while playing video games likely don’t game on smartphones very often (for example, nearly every phone I’ve ever used gets hot when gaming). That said, there are examples of issues related to the iPhone 15 Pro Max getting hot during other use, like while fast charging (check out Ian Zelbo‘s tweet below).

Jeeez my iPhone 15 Pro Max is almost too hot to touch while fast charging rn… — Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) September 25, 2023

But now that reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has entered the fray, I think there might be more to it.

According to Kuo, the heat issue is likely related to the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max’s lighter titanium frame, which the analyst says negatively affects the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max’s thermal efficiency.

In a recent Medium post, Kuo says the following:

“My survey indicates that the iPhone 15 Pro series overheating issues are unrelated to TSMC’s advanced 3nm node. The primary cause is more likely the compromises made in the thermal system design to achieve a lighter weight, such as the reduced heat dissipation area and the use of a titanium frame, which negatively impacts thermal efficiency.”

Kuo says he expects Apple to solve the thermal issue through software updates but doesn’t mention how this could affect the A17 Pro’s overall performance. The tech giant will likely release an update that throttles the iPhone 15 Pro’s performance when the A17 chip hits a specific temperature.

Adding to the reports surrounding iPhone 15 Pro overheating problems, South Korean YouTuber’ Bullslab‘ used a thermal camera to test the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max’s temperatures while the smartphones were under a heavy load, resulting in a surprising high of 46.7C.

Both of Apple’s new high-end smartphones feature the tech giant’s new 3nm A17 Pro processor. Most reports surrounding potential overheating issues don’t mention the A16-equipped iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, though the video above does seem to indicate the bigger base-level smartphone does also get pretty hot.

I haven’t encountered many instances where the iPhone 15 Pro I’m using became overly warm in my regular day-to-day use. The one exception is when I spent a few hours playing Resident Evil Village; the iPhone 15 Pro became pretty hot, but at the time, I didn’t find the temperature to be out of the ordinary. I’d describe it as comparable to gaming on an iPhone 14 Pro or a high-end Android smartphone. It’s worth noting I haven’t run into thermal issues when fast-charging the iPhone 15 Pro.

Is your iPhone 15 Pro running hot? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo (Medium) Via: 9to5Mac, Android Authority