Peel Police’s brewing troubles now include complaints about Tims coffee

“Coffee mishaps are brutal, but NOT a 911 emergency!” That’s what the Ontario’s Peel Regional Police had to say when after someone called 911 to complain about their Tim Hortons order.

The Peel Regional Police’s X (Twitter) account shared a recording on Monday afternoon where the individual who called can be heard talking about his Tim Hortons Order.

Coffee mishaps are brutal, but NOT a 911 emergency! Nor were nearly 125,000 misuse calls & 180,000 hang-ups last year. Our 911 Centre takes a call every 45 seconds. Meanwhile, a person with a real emergency may be waiting on the line and unable to get through. #911AwarenessPeel pic.twitter.com/EthsIpgr6s — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 25, 2023

“So basically I bought a Iced Capp from Tim Hortons,” said the person. The 911 operator immediately jumped in, questioning whether the call is regarding a life or death emergency.

The caller responds with “Uh…no it’s like, I bought one but then, they are not giving me a replacement.” The operator, very calmly, said that they’ll give the individual the number for the non-emergency line.

“I think I’m good,” said the individual.

According to the Peel Regional Police, it got nearly 125,000 misuse calls and 180,000 hang-ups last year. “Our 911 Centre takes a call every 45 seconds. Meanwhile, a person with a real emergency may be waiting on the line and unable to get through.”

It reminds that incidents like attack/assault, gunshots, fire, medical emergencies, crime in progress, suspicious activity, and serious crime that have just occurred are considered emergencies. On the other hand, noise complaints, reporting a crime with a delay, reporting a crime with no suspect, and especially complaints regarding coffee aren’t considered emergencies.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: @PeelPolice