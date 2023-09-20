New on Crunchyroll: Fall 2023

Crunchyroll has released the full slate of new, returning, and continuing series for Fall 2023.

Subscribers can tune in and watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Dr. Stone New World Season 3 Part 2, Dead Mount Death Play, Berserk of Gluttony, and more.

September 28th

Sasaki and Miyano: Graduation (Studio Deen) – Original Video Animation

A Girl & Her Guard Dog (Project No.9)

September 29th

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End (Madhouse)

September 30th

Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange (Brain’s Base)

October 1st

Shangri-La Frontier (C2C)

MF Ghost (Felix Film)

Berserk of Gluttony (ACGT)

The Family Circumstances of the Irregular Witch (A-Real)

October 2nd

SHY (8bit)

I’m in Love with the Villainess (Platinum Vision)

A Playthrough of a Certain Dude’s VRMMO Life (Maho Film)

Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions (diomedéa)

October 3rd

The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Season 2 (diomedéa)

October 4th

KamiErabi GOD.app (Unend)

Kizuna no Allele 2nd Season (Signal.MD and WIT Studio)

16bit Sensation: Another Layer (st.Silver)

October 5th

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 – Cour 2 (Studio Kafka) – Returning from Spring 2023

Under Ninja (Tezuka Productions)

October 6th

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 (Kinema Citrus)

Goblin Slayer II (Lidenfilms)

The Kingdoms of Ruin (Yokohama Animation Lab)

Girlfriend, Girlfriend Season 2 (SynergySP)

Hypnosismic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima PLUS (A-1 Pictures)

October 7th

A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special (Arvo Animation)

Tearmoon Empire (Silver Link)

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountains (OLM and Sunrise Beyond)

My New Boss is Goofy (A-1 Pictures)

Butareba -The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig- (Project No.9)

I Shall Survive Using Potions! (Jumondo)

Protocol: Rain (Quad)

October 9th

Dead Mount Death Play (Geektoys) – Returning from Spring 2023

October 10th

After-School Hanako-Kun (Lerche)

October 12th

Dr. Stone New World Season 3 Part 2 (TMS Entertainment) – Returning from Spring 2023

October 17th

Heaven Official’s Blessing Season 2 (Haoliners Animation League)

October 21st

The Apothecary Diaries (Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

Coming soon

Overtake! (Troyca)

Bullbuster (Nut)

Arknights: Perish in Frost (Hypergryph Studio Montagne/Yostar/Yostar Pictures)

My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer (Typhoon Graphics)

I’m Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness (Zero-G)

Migi&Dali (Geektoys and CompTown)

Stardust Telepath (Studio Gokumi)

Series continuing from Summer 2023

One Piece (Toei Animation)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 (Mappa)

Case Closed (Detective Conan) (TMS Entertainment)

Rurouni Kenshin (Liden Films)

Soaring Sky! Precure (Toei Animation)

Image credit: Crunchyroll