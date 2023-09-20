Amazon reveals new Fire TV Soundbar, Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Fire TV Stick 4K and more

During Amazon’s recent hardware event, the tech giant revealed several new hardware devices, including its Fire TV Soundbar, Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick Max.

Fire TV Soundbar

Amazon says the Fire TV Soundbar is “simple to set up and is compatible with all Fire TV streaming products and TVs.” It’s unclear if the soundbar will also work with other televisions through a wired connection. The Fire TV Soundbar costs $199.99 in Canada and is available to order now.

Updated Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max first released two years ago, so an update’s a bit overdue. The new streaming stick features a minor processing power bump, Wi-Fi 6e support and compatibility with HDR10+, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision content.

In Canada, the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max starts at $79.99, and pre-orders are available now. Shipping starts on September 27th.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd-Gen)

Finally, there’s the 2nd-Gen Fire TV Stick 4K. Amazon’s updated base-level 4K streaming stick features a processing power bump, 4K content support and Wi-Fi 6. The streaming stick starts at $69.99, and pre-orders are available now, though it’s unclear when it will start shipping.

Everything else

During its annual fall keynote, Amazon also revealed several other new products, including a new Blink outdoor camera and accessories, the Fire HD 10 tablet and more. We can confirm all of the below devices are coming to Canada (anything revealed during the keynote not included in the list below likely isn’t coming here at launch).

Below is the pricing for the rest of Amazon’s new devices:

In other Amazon-related news, the tech giant also revealed an updated version of the Echo Show 8 with faster Alexa responses and room-adapting audio (it’s coming to Canada “next year.”)

Image credit: Amazon