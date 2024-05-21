Samsung’s Z Flip 6 to tackle crease complaints with thicker UTG

One of the major issues with foldable smartphones is their crease. Many people say they would never purchase a foldable because they find the crease too annoying. Samsung is looking to fix this with its Galaxy Z Flip 6 this year by using a thicker Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) layer for its foldable screen.

According to The Elec, Samsung’s new UTG could measure 50 microns, 20 microns thicker than the previous Flip. A thicker UTG should be more durable and more resistant to scratches and damage, but most importantly, it should result in a less obvious crease.

The report doesn’t mention whether Samsung will use the thicker UTG on the Z Fold 6 series; however, similar to the Flip series, its crease could also benefit from being less obvious.

Further, The Elec says the company isn’t planning to change the waterdrop hinge design this year. However, in 2025, we could see a new hinge design and UTG for the Flip 7. This UTG would be even thicker, further reducing the crease.

The Galaxy Flip 7 is over a year from release, so I’d take this rumor with a grain of salt.

Rumours point to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 launching sometime this summer alongside the Galaxy Ring and possibly several Galaxy Z Fold 6 variants.

Source: The Elec Via: Android Police