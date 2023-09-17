Apple Watch Series 9 Hands-on with Double Tap [Tech Effect Ep. 9]

In a doubleheader this week with the Tech Effect, the team checked out the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 alongside the iPhone 15 series at Apple’s big keynote in Cupertino, California.

MobileSyrup’s Bradley Bennett outlines everything you need to know about Apple’s new wearables, including their powerful new S9 chip and unique ‘Double Tap’ gesture that lets you control certain features by pinching your fingers.

Double Tap is futuristic, very cool, and surprisingly, it seems to work very well.

