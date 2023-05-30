Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro and 17 expected to feature larger screens, taller aspect ratios

It looks like Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 Pro line might sport a taller aspect ratio, according to a recent tweet from analyst Ross Young.

The potential new aspect ratio is set to stand at 19.6:9 and is also reportedly coming to the future iPhone 17 the following year. In comparison, the iPhone 14 features an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, with the ratio expected to stay unchanged through 2023’s iPhone 15 line.

Young’s report looks to shed light on the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro’s screen sizes, which are rumoured to feature an increase over the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 Pro. The analyst also released exact display sizes for the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro models, respectively, with both phones expected to increase by 2.5 percent to 6.27-inches and 6.86-inches for the Pro.

The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus, which are expected to premiere in 2025, are also slated for an increase in display size. Apple is apparently bringing a larger 6.27-inch and 6.86-inch display to the standard phone models, in addition to new LTPO panels that will support ProMotion. This will allow for variable refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

Young also mentioned that the ‌iPhone‌ 17 Pro models will feature ‘under-display’ Face ID technology, the first Apple device to do so.

Source: DSCCRoss Via: MacRumors