Save on JBL Go 3 portable speaker and other Best Buy Top Deals this week

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals for the week of September 15th — 21st are live now, and the promotion discounts the JBL Go 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker.

JBL’s Go 3 is a portable and stylish device that lets you enjoy music anywhere. It has a built-in loop that makes it easy to carry around, and it can be connected to your devices wirelessly via Bluetooth.

You don’t have to worry about water or dust damage, as the JBL Go 3 has an IP67 rating that makes it waterproof and dustproof. The compact portable speaker offers five hours of playtime on a single charge, and is available in several colours to choose from

JBL Go 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $59.99 (save $10)

JBL Go 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Blue: $59.99 (save $10)

JBL Go 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Red: $59.99 (save $10)

JBL Go 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Grey: $59.99 (save $10)

JBL Go 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Green: $59.99 (save $10)

Check out other Best Buy Top Deals for the week below:

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN65TU690TFXZC) – 2022: $749.99 (save $50)

Logitech C920S Pro 1080p 30fps HD Webcam: $79.99 (save $20)

HyperX Cloud Alpha RF Wireless Gaming Headset (4P5D4AA) – Black: $219.99 (save $40)

ASUS ROG Strix Gaming PC – Grey (Intel Core i5-11400F/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060): $999.99 (save $600)

HP ENVY 6452e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer – HP Instant Ink 6-Month Free Trial Included: $89.99 (save $100)

LG 27-inch FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (27MP500-B) – Black: $159.99 (save $30)

JBL Tune 500BT On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $35.99 (save $44)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 In-Ear Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds – Black: $129.99 (save $60)

ASUS Vivobook Go 15.6-inch Laptop – Mixed Black (AMD Ryzen 3 7320U/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $499.99 (save $150)

Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch Laptop – Silver (AMD RyzenTM 5 7520U/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 11 Home): $649.99 (save $250)

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera – 3 Pack – White: $499.99 (save $100)

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle with 3 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 2K Cameras – White: $399.99 (save $350)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro (GPS) 45mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $479.99 (save $80)

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty Robot Vacuum – Black: $499.99 (save $200)

ASUS Wireless AX3000 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router (RT-AX58U/CA): $134.99 (save $65)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4-inch 64GB Android 12 Tablet with Snapdragon 720G 8-Core Processor – Blue: $299.99 (save $50)

Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) Media Streamer with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 (save $10)

Samsung T7 Shield 2TB USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive (MU-PE2T0S/AM) – Black: $159.99 (save $95)

Find all the Top Deals for the week here.

Image credit: Best Buy