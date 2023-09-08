Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro might be the lightest ‘Pro’ iPhone in years

Even the most passionate iPhone users will admit that Apple’s ‘Pro’ iPhones have been pretty heavy for the last few years, especially since the iPhone 12.

Thankfully, according to a new report from Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, that could change with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Gurman says both of Apple’s new Pro iPhones will be 10 percent lighter than their predecessors, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

For context, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max weigh 206g and 240g, respectively. With the roughly 10 percent weight reduction in mind, this means the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could weigh about 185g and 216g, respectively. While this might not sound like a lot on paper, it should result in a noticeable difference when you’re holding the smartphones in your hands.

It’s likely that if this rumour is true, the weight reduction is directly tied to the move to a titanium body with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Given that I’ve grown tired of my iPhone 14 Pro weighing down my pockets, I’m looking forward to this change.

As MacRumors points out, this would make Apple’s new top-tier iPhones the lightest pro models since the release of the iPhone XS back in 2018, which weighed 177g.

For a recap of everything we expect to see at Apple’s upcoming fall hardware event, follow this link.

Source: Bloomberg Via: MacRumors