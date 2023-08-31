Didn’t get Taylor Swift Toronto tickets? You can watch The Eras Tour at Cineplex

A film version of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour will be released in North American movie theaters on October 13th.

Simply titled Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the film follows Swift on the eponymous concert tour which spans around 150 shows across five continents. Earlier this month, tickets went live for six Toronto shows, and, naturally, sold out immediately. Therefore, this concert film is the next best option for people.

In Canada, leading theatre chain Cineplex has confirmed it will be playing Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, with tickets having already gone live.

It’s worth noting that unlike many concert films, which have special one or two-night engagements, The Eras Tour will play multiple days a week (between Thursdays and Sundays) from October 13th going into November.

Image credit: Taylor Swift

Source: Taylor Swift