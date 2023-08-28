DualSense Wireless Controllers are 26 percent off today

The DualSense controller made its debut alongside the PlayStation 5 and is designed to provide an immersive gaming experience.
The controller has features like haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone. Equipped with a USB Type-C port for charging and gameplay, the controller also has an integrated speaker, motion sensor, and a 3.5mm jack that allows you to connect a headset.
The good news today as Amazon is holding a sale that brings the price of the controller down by an impressive 26 percent, now at $69.96.
- DualSense Wireless Controller – Galactic Purple – for $69.96 (save 26%)
- DualSense Wireless Controller – Gray Camouflage – for $69.96 (save 26%)
- DualSense Wireless Controller – Cosmic Red – for $69.96 (save 26%)
- DualSense Wireless Controller – Nova Pink – for $69.96 (save 26%)
- DualSense Wireless Controller – Starlight Blue – for $69.96 (save 26%)
- DualSense Wireless Controller – White – for $69.96 (save 26%)
Source: Amazon Canada
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.