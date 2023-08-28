DualSense Wireless Controllers are 26 percent off today

The DualSense controller made its debut alongside the PlayStation 5 and is designed to provide an immersive gaming experience.

The controller has features like haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone. Equipped with a USB Type-C port for charging and gameplay, the controller also has an integrated speaker, motion sensor, and a 3.5mm jack that allows you to connect a headset.

The good news today as Amazon is holding a sale that brings the price of the controller down by an impressive 26 percent, now at $69.96.

Source: Amazon Canada

