Disney cuts the already-completed series, The Spiderwick Chronicles

Disney+ has decided to skip out on The Spiderwick Chronicles, a live-action series adapted from the children’s fantasy book, according to Deadline.

The creators of the eight-episode series, Paramount and 20th Television are now looking for other buyers. Oddly, Paramount isn’t just putting the series on its own streaming service, Paramount+.

According to Deadline, Disney is in the process of making huge cuts to the service. Even pulling back from Marvel and Star Wars series and movies for Disney+. Further, back in February, the company showed off a plan to cut $3 billion USD from non-sports content.

Deadline has learned that Disney will lean heavily on its own Disney-IP content, like the upcoming Percy Jackson TV series.

Source: Deadline