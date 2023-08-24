Vandalism impacting Telus’ 911 landline services in Calgary neighbourhoods

Damaged infrastructure has been causing problems for residents of northwest Calgary for days.

According to Telus’ website, vandals damaged infrastructure in the neighbourhood of Bowness, impacting home phone and 911 landline services.

“Telus services are currently experiencing a disruption impacting landline phones, which may affect your ability to reach emergency (911) services,” the website states.

The outage started at 4pm local time on August 19th and continues at the time of writing.

Telus told CTV News Calgary vandals stole chunks of cable located near an old pedestrian bridge in the community. The publication states the outage has also impacted the neighbourhoods of Dalhousie and Varsity.

The publication’s August 23rd report states the damage also impacted internet and TV services. However, Telus’ website doesn’t show problems with those services at the time of writing.

Via: CTV News Calgary