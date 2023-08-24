More details about Google’s upcoming device-linking feature appear online

More details emerged about Google’s work on a device linking feature for Android.

We learned earlier this month about the device-linking feature, though the details were sparse. We know it will utilize users’ Google Accounts to connect devices, and it may enable features like ‘call switching’ and ‘internet sharing.’

Now X (formerly Twitter) user ‘@AssembleDebug,’ who frequently shares details about new features in Google apps, did a deep dive on how Google’s ‘Link your device’ feature will work.

First, we can see from a screenshot shared by @AssembleDebug that devices connected to the same Google Account can join a ‘device group.’ It seems like users will have control over which devices join the group.

Next, there will be an ‘Instant hotspot’ feature, which allows devices in the group to turn on and connect to a hotspot when they need internet. This could be super helpful if you have, say, a Chromebook or a tablet in a group with a smartphone. Moreover, the feature will randomize the name and password to prevent other devices from discovering the hotspot.

Some new changes I found in "𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗸 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲" feature on Android 1. 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗵𝗼𝘁𝘀𝗽𝗼𝘁 – Your devices can turn on this hotspot and connect whenever they need internet. cont…. pic.twitter.com/wYsKOe7fzK — AssembleDebug (@AssembleDebug) August 22, 2023

Speaking of Chromebooks, @AssembleDebug says the internet-sharing features will work with Chromebooks and Android devices connected to the same Google Account. The features also need Bluetooth enabled to share internet.

Device linking will also allow grouped devices to share Wi-Fi, saving users from entering their passwords again.

Ultimately, it seems like the device-linking feature will benefit people with multiple Android devices. I’m interested to see how well it works in practice. If it performs well, Android might finally close the gap on cross-device continuity features like what Apple offers across its product lineup.

Source: @AssembleDebug Via: Android Police