CRTC to hold public consultations for Bill C-18 this fall

Mandatory bargaining between news organizations and online platforms under the Online News Act won’t take place until late 2024 at the earliest, according to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s (CRTC) plan to guide negotiations.

The commission will hold public consultations this fall. It won’t publish a code of conduct or gather applications from eligible news organizations until the summer of 2024.

Known as Bill C-18, the act requires Google and Meta to pay Canadian publishers to share their content on the respective platforms. The move has led to Meta ending news access on Facebook and Instagram, which has led a series of news organizations to file a complaint with the Competition Bureau.

Google has also said it will stop Canadians from accessing news through Search, News, and Discover.

The Online News Act received royal assent in June but has not gone into effect at this time.

Source: CRTC