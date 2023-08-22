Samsung’s next earbuds might release with the S23 FE

Samsung is reportedly working on a new set of Galaxy-branded wireless earbuds.

As shared by Dutch publication GalaxyClub, the upcoming earbuds will be the first non-Pro bud since the Buds 2, which released roughly two years ago.

Without missing a beat, the Buds 2 Pro soon followed in 2022. However, the South Korean giant has been quiet on the audio front this year.

According to GalaxyClub, the company is working on new earbuds, though they’ll likely be released late this year or early next year. The earbuds have ‘SM-R400N’ as their model number, which suggests that they won’t be ‘Pro.’ Samsung uses the model number ‘SM-R5xx’ for its Pro earbud line.

It could be that the upcoming earbuds are the Buds 3, or it could be a ‘plus’ or ‘FE’ version of the Buds 2. The buds could be released with the S23 FE later this year or alongside the S24 series early next year.

We don’t know much else about the buds, though leaks about the S23 FE have started surfacing. From what we know so far, the device would feature Android 13, 8GB of RAM and an Exynos 2200 chipset. Additionally, it’ll feature the same 4,500mAh battery found in the previous FE handsets. Read more about the S23 FE here.

Source: GalaxyClub Via: Android Police