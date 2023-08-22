Québecor calls on Innovation Minister to address MVNO dispute with Rogers

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s (CRTC) ruling siding with Québecor on mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) rates has not sat well with Rogers.

Back in July, the commission ruled that Québecor would pay the rates it proposed to access Rogers’ network. The CRTC rejected the rates Rogers’ presented.

Now, as The Globe and Mail reports, Rogers will appeal the decision. The Toronto-based telecom giant notified Québecor of its move on Friday, the publication states.

“We believe the CRTC’s decision contains a number of legal errors and was the product of a flawed process. After careful consideration, given the potential impact of this decision, we will be seeking leave to appeal,” a Rogers spokesperson told MobileSyrup.

Under the Telecommunications Act, parties can apply for leave to appeal within 30 days after the court makes a decision.

The move has prompted Québecor to ask Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne to intervene, stating Rogers is “acting in bad faith.”

The company further states the appeal goes against commitments Rogers made to the Minister, the CRTC, and the Competition Bureau for the approval to acquire Shaw.

“Rogers’ duplicity with you and with us should not be without consequence and should be considered a flagrant breach of its commitments to the Department,” the letter states. “The government should take the necessary steps to remedy the misrepresentations made to ISED and ultimately to Canadians.”

As The Globe notes, the agreed-upon rates are instrumental in Québecor’s plans to expand nationally.

Updated August 22nd, 2023, 3:43pm ET: The article has been updated to include a statement from Rogers.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: The Globe and Mail