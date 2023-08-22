Mystery Fitbit tracker jogs through FCC

Google may have more wearables coming in the fall than just the Pixel Watch 2.

A new FCC filing emerged online for what appears to be a new Fitbit device, though it’s not immediately clear what the device is.

According to 9to5Google, the filing lists a product named ‘Google LLC Wireless Device G3MP5.’ The mystery device appears to only have Bluetooth connectivity, indicating it’s just a Fitbit tracker, not a full-fledged smartwatch.

In fact, as noted by The Verge, Bluetooth-only connectivity rules out most of Fitbit’s higher-end options like the Sense, Versa and Charge, leaving the Fitbit Inspire, the Luxe (which is just a fancy Inspire) and the children’s fitness tracker, the Ace.

Moreover, like with Fitbit’s other trackers, the device’s e-label can be found in Settings > Device > Info > Regulatory Info.

The FCC listing comes as something of a surprise. Typically in the lead-up to a product release, leaks can paint a picture of what to expect. But so far, the only significant Fitbit-related leaks are about the Pixel Watch 2.

So with all this in mind, it’s hard to say which Fitbit tracker this is — if it’s even a Fitbit at all. The Verge posits the device is a new Ace since Fitbit hasn’t updated that tracker since 2021. Plus, an Inspire 3 launched just last year — it feels too soon for a new one.

The Verge doesn’t believe it’s a new Luxe, calling the first-gen model an “oddball” in the lineup. I’m not sure I agree — timing-wise, it’d make sense for this device to be a Luxe refresh.

But then, that assumes this G3MP5 device is a Fitbit in the first place. As The Verge details, there’s plenty of reason to believe this could be a new tracker from Google, perhaps called a ‘Pixel Band’ or something of that ilk. Considering Google’s efforts to redesign the Fitbit app, migrate Fitbit to Google accounts, and kill off some existing Fitbit features, it’s entirely plausible the company is working towards replacing Fitbit altogether.

Source: FCC Via: The Verge, 9to5Google