Fitbit unveils Ace 3 Special Edition fitness tracker with Minions theme

Fitbit unveiled its Ace 3 fitness tracker for kids back in March. Now the company is back with a ‘Special Edition’ of the fitness tracker featuring Minions from Despicable Me.
The Ace 3 Special Edition: Minions features a new interactive Minion clock face, Minions-inspired accessory bands and, in the future, Fitbit will launch Minions-themed activity badges. On top of that, the Ace 3 Special Edition will cost the same as the regular Ace 3 — in Canada, that’s $99.95.
The Ace 3 Special Edition comes with an exclusive, engraved accessory band in ‘Minions Yellow’ sporting an embossed Minions design. At the same time, Fitbit’s launching additional Minions-themed bands in ‘Despicable Blue’ and ‘Mischief Black’ so that kids with the standard Ace 3 tracker can still get in on the Minions action.
The Minions clock face will be exclusive to Ace 3 devices and features Minions characters doing various activities to encourage kids to move while also illustrating progress towards daily goals. If you set up bedtime reminders, the clock face will show an animation with a sleepy Minion as a reminder.
As for the Minions-themed activity badges, they’ll arrive for all Fitbit users in the future. Fitbit users can earn these badges for completing various step milestones.
You can learn more about the new Fitbit Ace 3 Special Edition: Minions on Fitbit’s website.
Image credit: Fitbit
