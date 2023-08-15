YouTube’s new tool helps users find their new favourite songs

YouTube Music has released a new feature allowing users to sample pieces of music.

Aptly named Samples, the platform will show short-form videos featuring new music.

“Powered by the world’s largest catalogue of music videos, Samples will explore the depths of the YouTube Music library so that there’s always something new to listen to,” T. Jay Fowler, the director of product management at YouTube Music, wrote in a blog post.

Users can access the feature by selecting the Samples tab. From there, they can add the sample to a collection, share it with others, create a playlist, visit the album page, create a Short, and more.

The platform is rolling the feature out across the globe.

Source: YouTube Music