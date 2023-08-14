Save up to 36 percent on Amazon Echo Show and Echo Dot devices

Amazon Canada has discounted its popular Echo Dot and Echo Show smart home devices. Today it’s a savings of upwards of 36 percent off its regular price.
Check out all the deals below:
- Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) for $249.99 (save 24%)
- Echo Show 15 for $249.99 (save 24%)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $124.99 (save 26%)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) for $44.99 (save 36%)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) for $59.99 (save 25%)
- Echo (4th Gen) for $99.99 (save 23%)
- Echo Pop for $34.99 (save 36%)
Source: Amazon Canada
