fbpx
Deals

Save up to 36 percent on Amazon Echo Show and Echo Dot devices

Ian Hardy
Aug 14, 20239:10 AM EDT 0 comments
Echo Show 5

Amazon Canada has discounted its popular Echo Dot and Echo Show smart home devices. Today it’s a savings of upwards of 36 percent off its regular price.

Check out all the deals below:

Source: Amazon Canada

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Comments