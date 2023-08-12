Telecom news roundup: Québecor’s full first quarter following Freedom acquisition [Aug.5-11]

Québecor subsidiary Vidéotron acquired Freedom Mobile at the start of the second quarter of 2023. By the end of the quarter, the $2.85 billion sale proved to be worth it.

More details on the company’s recent financial report, along with a list of other interesting tech stories from the past week, are outlined below.

Business

Québecor’s acquisition of Freedom Mobile helped the company increase its revenue, its Q2 financial report revealed.

Koodo recently started offering 5G services. But despite some customers seeing “5G ” on their phones, the provider says speeds are limited to what users pay for.

In other tech-related news

Telus is offering discounts on its Stream+ bundle with Netflix, Apple TV+, Discovery+ and Telus TV+.

News Media Canada, the Canadian Association of Broadcasters, and CBC/Radio-Canada have asked the Competition Bureau to investigate Meta blocking news access for Canadians. The application has received support from Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne.

Google has dropped another Android 14 beta update featuring a ton of bug fixes.

Like Netflix, Disney+ will also start cracking down on password sharing.

Meta will kill SMS support in Facebook Messenger on September 28th.