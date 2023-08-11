Save on Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and other Best Buy Top Deals

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals for the week of August 11th to August 17th are live now, and the promotion discounts Samsung’s Galaxy Buds2 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones.

The headphones are wireless, lightweight, and comfortable, and they come in various colours to suit your style. The headphones offer active noise cancellation and ambient mode, allowing you to block out environmental noise or amplify it.

The Galaxy Buds2 have a battery life of up to six hours with ANC on, and up to 20 hours with the wireless charging case. The Galaxy Buds2 are compatible with Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets, as well as other Android and iOS devices.

Below are all of this week’s offers:

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $119.99 (save $70)

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Lavender: $119.99 (save $70)

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Olive Green: $119.99 (save $70)

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – White: $119.99 (save $70)

Check out other Top Deals for the week below:

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV (QN55Q60CAFXZC) – 2023 – Titan Grey: $799.99 (save $200)

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN55CU7000FXZC) – 2023 – Titan Grey: $699.99 (save $50)

Logitech C920S Pro 1080p 30fps HD Webcam: $79.99 (save $20)

HyperX Cloud Alpha RF Wireless Gaming Headset (4P5D4AA) – Black: $209.99 (save $50)

HP Desktop PC — Natural Silver (AMD Ryzen 5 5600G/512GB SSD/12GB RAM): $649.99 (save $250)

HP Smart Tank 6001 Wireless All-In-One Supertank Inkjet Printer – Up to 2 Years of Ink Included: $259.99 (save $40)

LG UltraGear 27-inch 1440p QHD 165Hz 1ms GTG IPS LCD FreeSync Gaming Monitor (27GR75Q): $329.99 (save $170)

Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch Laptop – Silver (AMD RyzenTM 5 7520U/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 11 Home): $599.99 (save $200)

Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch Laptop – Silver (Intel Core i3-1115G4/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11 Home): $499.99 (save $150)

Sony SRS-XE200 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Orange: $129.99 (save $50)

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Curling Iron – Nickel/Copper: $799.99 ($100 in-cart discount)

Fitbit Versa 4 + Premium Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Waterfall Blue: $199.99 (save $60)

Fitbit Versa 4 + Premium Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $199.99 (save $60)

Fitbit Versa 4 + Premium Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Pink Sand: $199.99 (save $60)

Dyson V15 Detect Complete+ Cordless Stick Vacuum: $999.99 (save $150)

Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB – Snow – Unlocked: $879.99 (save $200)

Google Nest Wifi Pro Wi-Fi 6E Router – Snow – 3 Pack: $399.99 (save $130)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4-inch 64GB Android 12 Tablet with Snapdragon 720G 8-Core Processor – Grey: $199.99 (save $250)

Samsung HW-Q600C 360-Watt 3.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $499.99 (save $200)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Media Streamer with Alexa Voice Remote: $54.99 (save $20)

Samsung T7 1TB USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive (MU-PC1T0T/AM) – Grey – English: $109.99 (save $15)

Gyrocopters Brio 350W Electric Mountain Bike with up to 60km Battery Range – Black: $899.99 (save $500)

