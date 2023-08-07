Muck v. Zuckerberg fight may still happen as the billionaires continue online beef

The billionaire fight may still happen after all as online discourse between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and X owner Elon Musk continued over the weekend.

In June, the two began spatting online with Musk challenging Zuckerberg to a cage match fight. Just as it seemed as though Zuckerberg and Musk were going to walk away from their proposed fight, Musk took to X to discuss his preparations. “Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight,” Musk said.

This post caught the eye of Zuckerberg, who over on Threads said “I’m ready today.” Apparently, when the challenge first landed across the Meta CEO’s desk, Zuckerberg proposed a date later this month. “I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath.”

Musk then doubled down on his claims that the fight with Zuckerberg was still on. “Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏,” he posted on the social media platform. “All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.” The online back and forth continued with Zuckerberg saying, “Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?”

Musk states that the “exact date is still in flux” due to the requirement of an MRI of his neck and upper back. The X owner claims that he may require surgery prior to the fight.

It’s yet to be determined whether this match will actually end up happening. The two have been fighting online for a couple of months, especially since the launch of Threads. Meta released Threads as an alternative to Twitter (rebranded as X).

It’s been said that the UFC Octagon in Las Vegas and the ancient Colosseum in Rome may serve as possible venues for the match. UFC President Dana White has been on the record in saying that both parties are “dead serious” about the event.

Source: @elonmusk