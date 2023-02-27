Pokémon reveals Scarlet and Violet DLC, new Netflix series, Go Plus+ and more

The Pokémon Company hosted a Pokémon Presents on Monday, showcasing two new DLCs for Pokémon Violet and Scarlet, a new Netflix series called Pokémon Concierge and Pokémon Sleep, which works with the new Pokémon Go Plus+.

Starting off with the DLCs, they’ll be split into two releases. The first, The Teal Mask, is due this fall, with The Indigo Disk scheduled for this winter. Both are scheduled to release in 2023 and follow a storyline called ‘The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.’

The two DLCs come alongside five new Pokémon: Monkidori, Okidogi, Fezandipiti, Ogerpon, and Terapagos.

There are also two new Paradox Pokémon called Iron Leaves, a Paradox variant of Virizion that’s now a Grass and Psychic-type. Walking Wake, another Paradox Pokémon, is the past version of Suicune that’s a Water and Dragon-type Pokémon. Both Pokémon are available now.

Additionally, Pokémon Sleep is finally coming out this year.

You, Professor Neroli, and Snorlax will come measure and analyze your sleep by leaving your smartphone by your pillow. Your sleep will be categorized into one of three sleep types. If you don’t have your smartphone with you, you can place it beside your pillow and it can sing lullabies. The more you sleep together, the friendlier the Pikachu will become.

Pokémon Sleep is planned for summer 2023, and the Pokémon Go Plus+ is scheduled for release on July 14th, 2023. The Go Plus+ can enhance Pokémon Go by allowing you to automatically spin PokéStops and throw Poké Balls at Pokémon without taking out your phone.

Finally, Pokémon Concierge is a new Netflix series with stop-motion animation that tells the story of a Pokémon resort and its Pokémon guests.

Other updates include Pokémon Masters EX bonuses and new master sync pairs, Pokémon Unite is getting the legendary Pokémon, Zacien, and Pokémon Go allows you to send Postcards to the Nintendo Switch titles to catch the roaming Pokémon, Gimmighoul.