Amazon’s investment in generative AI spans ‘every single’ team

During its Q2 2023 earnings call, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy unpacked just how important generative artificial intelligence (AI) is across the company’s teams.

“Every single one” of Amazon’s businesses has “multiple generative AI initiatives going right now,” Jassy confirms on its latest earnings call. The company’s Amazon Web Services (AWS) management arm often utilizes generative AI across its applications. However, it appears as though the use of AI isn’t being limited to AWS.

On the call, Jassy discussed how investments in generative AI could benefit the company. While speaking about the variety of initiatives, the Amazon CEO said, “They range from things that help us be more cost-effective and streamlined in how we run operations and various businesses, to the absolute heart of every customer experience in which we offer.”

Of course, when it came to specifics, Jassy wasn’t too keen to spill the beans. AWS is often the backbone of many facets of Amazon’s business as well as partner initiatives. Working with the likes of the NHL, AWS’ generative AI use could benefit how we consume sports entertainment in the future.

Jassy did touch on the future possibility of AI integration into Alexa. “You can just imagine what we’re working on with respect to Alexa,” he notes on the earnings call. There’s true potential in having Alexa integrate with generative AI for Alexa. It’s still unknown how much of a factor generative AI may have on the future of Alexa.

Amazon is also using AI to summarize user product reviews. Reports offered a glimpse into how the Amazon App team makes it easier for potential buyers to get the most sought-after overview of products. AI-generated text summarizes thoughts on the product, including positives and negatives.

Via: The Verge