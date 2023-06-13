Amazon is testing an AI feature that summarizes reviews

Amazon is using artificial intelligence (AI) to summarize user reviews on products.

The feature, which is reportedly available on the Amazon App, summarizes reviews to make it easier for potential buyers to get a comprehensive overview of what others thought about the product, including its positives and negatives.

The tool offers a disclaimer, saying that the summary is “AI-generated from the text of customer reviews.”

As shared by CNBC News, a listing for the “Magic Mixies” cauldron toy shows an AI-summarized review of the product, though it isn’t visible to me on the listing page.

The summarized review states that the toy has received good reviews from some customers, who describe the positives as fun, value, performance, quality and more. However, a majority of customers did not like the product and expressed their dissatisfaction. “For example, some customers have paid over $100 for a toy that wasn’t worth it, while others have experienced issues with the product’s quality and charging,” reads the review summary.

Amazon has confirmed that it is testing out the AI feature, though it didn’t mention how exactly the feature works and which AI model it uses to summarize reviews. “We are significantly investing in generative AI across all of our businesses,” Amazon spokesperson Lindsay Shanahan said in a statement.

The integration of AI for review summarization has the potential to revolutionize the shopping experience for Amazon customers. By shrinking and providing just the essence of numerous reviews into concise summaries, users gain valuable insights about a product’s positives and negatives.

Read the complete CNBC News report here.

Source: CNBC News