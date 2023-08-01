Uber CEO reveals plans for AI chatbot integration in app

Uber is reportedly working on an AI-powered chatbot to integrate into its apps to enhance its services.

As revealed by Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi in an interview with Bloomberg, Uber has been using AI and machine learning for various aspects of its business for a long time. While the use case has always been on the back end, the company will now bring an AI chatbot to the front end.

While Khosrowshahi did not detail how the AI chatbot would work and enhance customer experience, he did explain the ways in which the company currently uses AI technology in its business. “Every time you get matched up with a car or a courier, there are algorithms making that happen, from the time of day, distance, all of that is driven by machine learning,” he said.

Uber’s AI chatbot’s timeline and roadmap remain unclear.

The Bloomberg report also suggested that Uber competitors DoorDash and Instacart are also working on building chatbots. DoorDash is building DashAI, a chatbot that will help customers order food and discover new options on the app.

Instacart, on the other hand, launched ‘Ask Instacart’ in May. The feature is a chatbot that uses OpenAI’s API to answer questions about food preparation.

Source: Bloomberg