Mark Zuckerberg says “not sure” if Musk cage match is taking place

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk’s long-standing rivalry might not come to an end in the way we’ve been hoping for.

Last month, the two CEOs quarrelled on social media. It all started when news first started circulating that Meta was developing a new platform to rival Twitter. The platform, as we know now, is Threads.

In a tweet reply to a user, who sarcastically warned Musk about Zuckerberg’s jiu jitsu prowess, Musk said that he is “up for a cage match if he is lol.”

Zuckerberg subsequently screenshotted the tweet and posted it on his Instagram story with the caption “Send Me Location.”

Word on the street was that the fight would take place, and Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) claimed to have spoken to both Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk about the cage fight, and apparently, both were “dead serious” about it.

Hype around the potential fight grew as both men claimed to be preparing for it. Musk accepted an offer from UFC champion Georges St-Pierre to train with him and posted pictures of himself grappling with podcaster Lex Fridman. Zuckerberg trained with UFC Champions Alex Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya.

However, it now seems that the fight is unlikely to take place. The Meta CEO said he is “not sure” if the cage match will happen, according to a transcript of an internal meeting on Thursday, July 27th. According to the transcript (via Gizmodo), Zuckerberg doesn’t have “any kind of official update” on the fight. Read the transcript below:

“I don’t know. I don’t have any kind of official update on this. I mean, as you all know, I love fighting. It’s maybe a second place pastime for me beyond building things, where building things is my number one love, fighting might be number two. So yeah, I really like doing this. I’ve done ju jitsu competitions. I would love to do an MMA competition at some point. I wasn’t expecting this to be the one that I did. I’m not sure if it’s going to come together, but I just think that it’s a great sport overall.”

Unless Musk or Zuckerberg change their minds and agree to a date and a venue, it is extremely unlikely that we get to witness the ultimate clash of these two tech giants.

Via: Gizmodo