X deletes fact-check on Elon Musk’s Tweet about Bronny James’ cardiac arrest

Earlier in the week, Los Angeles Lakers’ Lebron James’ son, Bronny James, suffered a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California (USC).

Soon after, Twitter X owner Elon Musk tweeted that Bronny’s cardiac arrest could have something to do with the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing. Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common,” tweeted Musk. Soon after, X’s Community Notes feature kicked in. Community Notes is a user-run feature that allows users to flag and correct misinformation on the platform.

The feature allowed users to add a label under Musk’s Tweet that read, “Studies show that the risk of myocarditis is significantly higher after an actual Covid infection than with the vaccine. Among adolescent boys, the risk of myocarditis following a Covid infection was approximately twice that of the risk following the second vaccine dose.”

The note also quoted its sources from CBS News and Yale Medical School.

However, the label was soon removed from Musk’s tweet, without any explanation from X or Musk. It can be seen in this archived version of the Tweet, as shared by Gizmodo.

Musk is supposedly a proponent of free speech, but removing the community note suggests otherwise. We are not certain if the decision to take down the note was Musk’s or someone else’s. In the past, he has also banned the accounts of several people, including journalists that were critical of him. Read more about it here.

The company got rid of the platform’s Blue bird logo over the weekend, and officially changed the platform’s name from Twitter to X. The company also took ownership of the @x account earlier this week without informing or compensating its original owner.

The bird logo and Twitter branding remain visible on the app’s Android and iOS apps. It is unclear when the apps will be updated, though it shouldn’t be long.

Via: Gizmodo