Pixel users are reporting experiencing random app crashes

According to a recent Reddit post, some Pixel users are encountering a new issue with their devices.

Reddit users with the Pixel 5, Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 report rampant crashes within five seconds of launching apps. Android Police notes that apps using Android’s WebViewer or Chrome are primarily experiencing the problem.

Some users report that updating the Carrier Services build fixes the issue, but this solution doesn’t seem to work for everyone. This solution also might not work for everyone since the Carrier Services update isn’t showing up for all users. Some users have resorted to uninstalling and re-installing carrier services as well.

If you don’t see the update or uninstalling Carrier Services doesn’t work, clearing Chrome’s cache data might also help solve the problem. Uninstalling and re-installing Chrome might also help the situation.

The issue isn’t affecting all users, but it’s widespread based on the Reddit post. It’s worth noting that MobileSyrup‘s Brad Bennett has also experienced app crashes with his Pixel 7 Pro. He assumed the problem was related to Android 14, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Source: Reddit (No-Airline8948) Via: 9to5Google, Android Police